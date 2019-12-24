RPN Singh: ‘BJP made the poll a referendum on Centre, got befitting reply from Jharkhand’

RPN Singh, Jharkhand Congress in-charge. RPN Singh, Jharkhand Congress in-charge.

As the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance dealt a blow to the BJP in Jharkhand, Congress in-charge R P N Singh spoke to MANOJ C G on the victory of the combine.

What is the message of this verdict?

The message is very loud and clear. This election was fought on unemployment, farmer distress, corruption, price rise, economy in the doldrums, and all social parameters of the poor neglected… by the BJP. And this is the problem not in Jharkhand but in the whole country. It is unfortunate that the Prime Minister and his government have not even acknowledged these problems.

Many in the Congress had said the party did not fight with all its might in the Haryana and Maharashtra elections. So what are the key takeaways of the Jharkhand victory for the party?

I cannot comment on those two states. What I can say is that the Congress workers here put in their blood, sweat and toil… We were in direct contest with the BJP in the urban and semi-urban space. And we defeated them in seats which the Congress has not won in 40 years. So it is very satisfying… While the JMM has done well in tribal areas… even our bastions in rural areas went to the JMM because of the alliance.

The Congress-JMM alliance took shape without many hiccups. You decided on the tie-up much in advance. Do you think the Congress in other states should replicate this model?

We have always tried to forge alliances… where we can fight independently like in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh… we have fought alone. In states where the Congress has never won an election… like in Jharkhand… it is the first time in 19 years that the Congress is going to form the government… we have entered into alliances.

How different was the Congress campaign this time?

I cannot say of other campaigns. This campaign was completely focused on Jharkhand. We were off the blocks just after ticket distribution. Our campaign started much before the nomination process for the first phase began. Our manifesto was up, our banners, hoardings… our songs… we were prepared for the election even before nomination started. And we continued with that. There was some strategic play also… we needed to stop the BJP in areas… for instance… seats that went to elections in the fourth phase… the BJP had won 12 of the 15 seats last time. We wanted to stop them there. So we focused heavily on the third and fourth phases…

The last two phases of polling were held amid protests over the new citizenship law. How did it play out?

The Prime Minister and Home Minister had campaigned extensively in the last two phases, took polarisation to a different level… but it still did not work…

Your campaign was totally local. Did it make a difference?

It was on issues that touched people. Those are issues the BJP does not even acknowledge. These issues are the same in Jharkhand as in the rest of the country. The sinking of the economy, unemployment, price rise, corruption, agrarian distress, which are affecting the people of this country, we kept raising it.

Is this a verdict against Raghubar Das or the BJP?

The BJP unleashed practically its whole central leadership. Many central ministers camped here. Right from the Prime Minister, Home Minister, their chief ministers, central ministers… they all campaigned. They made the election a referendum on the central government. And they got a befitting reply from the people of Jharkhand.

