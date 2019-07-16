RPF officer booked for molestation

A senior officer of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was booked on Monday for allegedly molesting the wife of an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) official onboard a Jabalpur-bound train earlier in the day, an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The complainant told the railway police that she was travelling in A1 coach of the overnight train between Indore and Jabalpur when Deputy Inspector General Vijay Khatarkar molested her. She said she raised an alarm when she felt someone touching her and the passengers called the travelling ticket examiner.

Khatarkar (52), who is the chief security commissioner of the West Central Railway, told The Indian Express that he had accidentally touched the woman and immediately apologised to her. He was travelling on berth no 13 while the complainant and her six-year-old daughter were on berth numbers 15 and 16 respectively. The officer claimed he returned after using the washroom around 4 am and accidentally touched the woman when both of them tried to reach for their respective water bottles. He said the complainant raised an alarm when the train had passed Madan Mahal station and was reaching Jabalpur. While the accused boarded the train at Bhopal, the complainant boarded it at Habibganj late on Sunday night. The complainant’s husband is a senior divisional operating manager.

GRP Superintendent S K Jain said an FIR under Section 354 A was registered against the DIG.