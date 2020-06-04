Piyush Goyal announces award for constable who sprinted along moving train to give milk for infant

The mother of the baby thanked Singh and termed him a ‘real hero’. (CCTV footage) The mother of the baby thanked Singh and termed him a ‘real hero’. (CCTV footage)

A day after a video of a RPF constable going beyond his duty to arrange milk for a four-month-old baby travelling in the Belgaum-Gorakhpur Shramik Special train went viral, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal praised him for his exemplary gesture and announced a cash award.

In the CCTV footage, the constable, identified as Inder Singh Yadav, can be seen sprinting on the platform holding his service rifle in one hand and the milk pouch in another to give it to the lady passenger in the moving train that was gradually picking up speed. The mother of the baby thanked Singh and termed him a “real hero”, a government statement said.

The woman, Sharif Hashmi, was traveling with her husband Haseen Hashmi along with their 4-month-old child from Belgaum to Gorakhpur. As the train entered platform number one of Bhopal station, the woman called the RPF constable and requested him to arrange milk for her four-month-old child who was continuously crying. She also informed the constable that she had been trying for milk from Belgaum, but could not get it.

Commending Singh’s actions, Goyal tweeted, “Commendable Deed by Rail Parivar: RPF Constable Inder Singh Yadav demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4-year-old child. Expressing pride, I have announced a cash award to honour the Good Samaritan.”

Commendable Deed by Rail Parivar: RPF Constable Inder Singh Yadav demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4-year-old child. Expressing pride, I have announced a cash award to honour the Good Samaritan. pic.twitter.com/qtR3qitnfG — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 4, 2020

He also attached a video in which the mother of the baby is heard saying, “I thank Inder Yadav for his help”.

