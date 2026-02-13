RPF arrests Nashik resident for placing snake in Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express

Snake in Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express: The Central Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a man accused of placing a snake aboard the Mumbai–Solapur Vande Bharat Express on December 27, 2025.

Written by: Anish Mondal
Feb 13, 2026
RPF team apprehend person accused of placing snake in Vande Bharat Express (Image: Central Railway)RPF team apprehend person accused of placing snake in Vande Bharat Express (Image: Central Railway)
Snake in Vande Bharat Express: The Central Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a man accused of placing a snake aboard the Mumbai–Solapur Vande Bharat Express on December 27, 2025. The accused, identified as Jagan Arjun Bhale, a 37-year-old resident of Nashik district, was apprehended from Mumbra on February 12, 2026.

In a statement, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, said that on December 27, 2025, a snake was found in the toilet of Coach C-16 of Train No. 22225 Vande Bharat Express. The toilet was immediately closed, and the Control Room was informed.

He added that the snake was later safely rescued at Solapur station. “CCTV footage revealed an unknown person placing the snake in the toilet. A case was registered under Sections 145(B), 147, and 153 of the Railways Act, 1989, and investigation on the case commenced,” the CPRO said.

The Railway official further said that with the help of the CCTV footage and acting on a tip off from an informer, the RPF team swung into action and apprehended the accused, Jagan Arjun Bhale from Mumbra.

“The accused confessed to the offence during interrogation. He was produced before the Railway Court at Kalyan, where 14 days’ Magisterial Custody Remand (MCR) was obtained. Detailed investigation has been initiated,” he said.

