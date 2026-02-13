RPF arrests Nashik resident for placing snake in Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express

Snake in Vande Bharat Express: The Central Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a man accused of placing a snake aboard the Mumbai–Solapur Vande Bharat Express on December 27, 2025. The accused, identified as Jagan Arjun Bhale, a 37-year-old resident of Nashik district, was apprehended from Mumbra on February 12, 2026.

In a statement, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, said that on December 27, 2025, a snake was found in the toilet of Coach C-16 of Train No. 22225 Vande Bharat Express. The toilet was immediately closed, and the Control Room was informed.

He added that the snake was later safely rescued at Solapur station. “CCTV footage revealed an unknown person placing the snake in the toilet. A case was registered under Sections 145(B), 147, and 153 of the Railways Act, 1989, and investigation on the case commenced,” the CPRO said.