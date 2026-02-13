RPF arrests Nashik resident for placing snake in Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express
Snake in Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express: The Central Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a man accused of placing a snake aboard the Mumbai–Solapur Vande Bharat Express on December 27, 2025.
Snake in Vande Bharat Express: The Central Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a man accused of placing a snake aboard the Mumbai–Solapur Vande Bharat Express on December 27, 2025. The accused, identified as Jagan Arjun Bhale, a 37-year-old resident of Nashik district, was apprehended from Mumbra on February 12, 2026.
In a statement, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, said that on December 27, 2025, a snake was found in the toilet of Coach C-16 of Train No. 22225 Vande Bharat Express. The toilet was immediately closed, and the Control Room was informed.
He added that the snake was later safely rescued at Solapur station. “CCTV footage revealed an unknown person placing the snake in the toilet. A case was registered under Sections 145(B), 147, and 153 of the Railways Act, 1989, and investigation on the case commenced,” the CPRO said.
The Railway official further said that with the help of the CCTV footage and acting on a tip off from an informer, the RPF team swung into action and apprehended the accused, Jagan Arjun Bhale from Mumbra.
“The accused confessed to the offence during interrogation. He was produced before the Railway Court at Kalyan, where 14 days’ Magisterial Custody Remand (MCR) was obtained. Detailed investigation has been initiated,” he said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More