RP Thakur takes charge as Andhra Pradesh DGP

Ram Prawesh Thakur took charge as Director General of Police (Head of Police Force) of Andhra Pradesh.

He succeeds M Malakondaiah, who retired from service on attaining the age of superannuation.

Prior to becoming the DGP, Thakur, an IPS officer of 1986 batch, was Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Chief Secretary (in-charge) Anil Chandra Punetha issued an order appointing Thakur as DGP this morning, putting an end to speculation that another officer of the 1986 batch Gautam Damodar Sawang was set to become the police chief.

A four-member selection panel, headed by the Chief Secretary, shortlisted five DG-rank officers for the post of DGP (HoPF) in accordance with the amended AP Police Reforms Act that vested the power with the state government to choose the DGP.

Accordingly, the Chief Minister selected Thakur, overlooking the 1986 batch topper Varun Sindhu Kul Kaumudi.

Kaumudi is currently on deputation with the central government, serving as CRPF Additional DG in Jammu.

