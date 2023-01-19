scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Advertisement

Rozgar Mela : PM to hand over appointment letters to 71,000 new recruits tomorrow

This is part of the government’s Rozgar Mela (Employment Fair) programme in which the Centre has set a target of filling up 10 lakh vacancies in government jobs in various organizations.

PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment lettersThe Rozgar Mela is an initiative undertaken by NSDC. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/ File)

CONTINUING THE job drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give out appointment letters to around 71,000 new recruits in various government departments on Friday.

This is part of the government’s Rozgar Mela (Employment Fair) programme in which the Centre has set a target of filling up 10 lakh vacancies in government jobs in various organisations.

The Prime Minister’s Office said it is a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s commitment to accord highest priority to employment generation. Modi will also address the new recruits via video conference.

“The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development,” a statement from the PMO said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 19, 2023: Learn about Annual Status of Education Report...
UPSC Key- January 19, 2023: Learn about Annual Status of Education Report...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 20:30 IST
Next Story

Air India bans Shankar Mishra for four months for urinating on co-flier: what are the rules regarding unruly passengers?

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close