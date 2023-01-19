Rozgar Mela : PM to hand over appointment letters to 71,000 new recruits tomorrow

CONTINUING THE job drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give out appointment letters to around 71,000 new recruits in various government departments on Friday.

This is part of the government’s Rozgar Mela (Employment Fair) programme in which the Centre has set a target of filling up 10 lakh vacancies in government jobs in various organisations.

The Prime Minister’s Office said it is a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s commitment to accord highest priority to employment generation. Modi will also address the new recruits via video conference.

“The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development,” a statement from the PMO said.