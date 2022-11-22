Rozgar mela: PM to hand out 71k job letters today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute around 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits on Tuesday in the second Rozgar Mela (employment fair), a month after launching the initiative with the first such event, through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the drive is a step towards fulfilling the PM’s commitment to according highest priority to employment generation, and it is expected to be a catalyst in creating more jobs and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth.

Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where the Model Code of Conduct is in force, will not have the event. Apart from them, the event will be held at 45 locations across India where physical copies of the appointment letters will be distributed to new recruits.