Rozgar Mela: Follow ‘citizen’s always right’ mantra, says PM Modi after 71,000 appointment letters handed out

Government servants should work with the mantra that “the citizen is always right”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday while addressing the Rozgar Mela.

“Like in businesses, you might have heard the saying “the customer is always right”, in the government service also, the mantra should be that the citizen is always right,” he told recruits through video conference following the countrywide distribution of around 71,426 appointment letters to various government departments.

PM Modi said that over the past few years, the process to recruit government servants has become simpler and devoid of the old barriers that often came in the way of a government job. “The process of recruitment has been made simpler and transparent. A transparent and clear recruitment process awards people’s merit and competence,” he said.

Modi said the ongoing Rozgar Mela exercises have become an identity of his government. This shows that it fulfils what it resolves to do, he added.

The prime minister had last year announced the Rozgar Mela drive to give jobs to 10 lakh people and noted on Friday that several states where the BJP and its allies are in power have also been holding them. More states will organise them soon, he said.

“Employment in the government sector is called ‘government service’ and not just jobs,” he said, adding that recruits should treat this not as the end of a journey but the beginning of their opportunity to serve 100 crore Indians.

Following a live online interaction with some of the recruits from Kashmir, Bengal, Telangana and Manipur, PM Modi also noted that a large number of recruits are from families where no one was in government service.

PM Modi said massive investment in the infrastructure sector has boosted employment and self-employment opportunities. When development growth takes place at a fast pace, self-employment opportunities also rise quickly, he added. “You will have noticed that when a new highway comes, several businesses also spring up around it. Same is the case when a new railway line is started,” he said.

The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions under the central government like junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspector, sub-inspectors, constable, stenographer, junior accountant, grameen dak sevak, income tax inspectors, teachers, nurses, doctors and social security officers, among others.