A Royal Bengal tigress at the Nandanankan Zoological Park here has given birth to two melanistic cubs on Saturday, zoo authorities said. Both the tigress and her two cubs are in good health, they said.

While the first cub was born at 3.40 am, the Royal Bengal tigress gave birth to another cub in the afternoon.

With the birth of two cubs, the tiger population in the zoo rose to 28 including nine white and 4 melanistic tigers, authorities added.