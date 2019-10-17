Row over TV serial: In HC, Punjab govt says it is ready to revoke ban with riders

The Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the ban order on cable telecast of television series ‘Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush’ can be revoked once an undertaking is given by the producers that they are ready to adhere to the “corrective measures” that have already been taken as regards the previous episodes even for future telecast.

The Colors TV show had run into a controversy following protests by the Valmiki community for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments by alleged wrong portrayal of Valmikiji. A single bench of the High Court is hearing a petition filed by Colors TV through advocate Abhinav Sood against the ban order passed by government after protests by members of the Valmiki community. On September 09, the television channel offered to discuss the contentious scenes with the government after which a number of meetings took between the producers, government officers and representative of the community.

“Apparently the issue appears to have been resolved,” a single bench of the High Court has said in an order, following government’s submission that it is open to revoke the order in case the undertaking is given. On Thursday, an undertaking is expected to be produced before the bench for final disposal of the matter.

Last month, it was decided by a government committee that the scenes in which “Bhagwan Valmikiji is shown in earlier episodes are available on Voot and any other platform owned by the Colors TV Channel should be deleted”. The representatives of Colors TV Channel had agreed to follow the request. A special episode on “the greatness of Bhagwan Valmikiji” was also agreed to be telecast in accordance with the inputs to be provided by the committee.

On Tuesday, the government told the court that it will submit a format of the undertaking to the producers Swastik Productions Pvt Ltd for their signatures.