Row over Savarkar, Golwalkar works in varsity’s PG syllabus

INCLUSION OF the works of V D Savarkar and M S Golwalkar in the syllabus of a post-graduate course at Kannur University has kicked up a controversy, with some students’ outfits alleging that the ruling CPI(M) was helping in saffronising education in Kerala.

The row is over the syllabus of MA Governance and Politics, in which extracts from Savarkar’s “Hindutva: who is a Hindu”, and from Golwalkar’s “Bunch of Thoughts” and “We or Our Nationhood Defined”, were included. Portions from Deendayal Upadhyaya’s “Integral Humanism” and Balraj Madhok’s “Indianisation: What, Why and How” also figure in the syllabus.

Kerala Students Union, the student wing of Congress, on Thursday took out a march to the university and burned copies of the syllabus, alleging that the CPI (M)-controlled University was implementing Sangh Parivar agenda.

Youth Congress state vice-president Rijil Makkutty, who addressed the protest meet, said this showed that RSS agents were controlling the higher education sector in Kerala. “We would continue to protest against the saffronisation of higher education under Pinarayi Vijayan government,” he said.

Kannur University V-C Prof Gopinath Ravindran rejected the allegation of saffronisation. “We have included the works of Gandhiji, Nehru, Ambedkar and Tagore. And the syllabus included the works of Savarkar and Golwalkar. Let students learn and understand the basic text behind all ideologies,” he said. “What they [Savarkar and Golwalkar] stated is part of current Indian politics. What’s wrong with learning that?”