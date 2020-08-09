Row over removal of Shivaji Maharaj statue in Karnataka

The statue was removed in the early hours of Saturday. (File) The statue was removed in the early hours of Saturday. (File)

A controversy has erupted over the alleged removal of a bust of Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Belgaum’s Manguti village, eliciting an angered response from across the border in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena workers in Kolhapur carried out demonstrations against the BJP-led government in Karnataka on Saturday. Senior party leader Rajesh Kshirsagar, who led the demonstrations, has threatened that Shiv Sainiks will intensify the agitation if the statue was not reinstated immediately.

Shiv Sena has planned another protest morcha along the Maharashtra end of the border on Sunday. Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil also targeted the BJP over the controversy, saying that the latter invoked the warrior king only to seek votes in his name.

The statue was removed in the early hours of Saturday.

The Congress and BJP ally Shiv Shiv Sangram Party (SSP), sparred over Maratha reservation issue, after SSP leader Vinayak Mete, also former chair of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial Project, on Saturday sought the removal of Congress minister Ashok Chavan as head of state government’s subcommittee on Maratha reservation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd