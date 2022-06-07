Your Daily Wrap: Raging row over remarks against Prophet; arrests in Moosewala murder case; and more

◾ Amid the snowballing row over two BJP functionaries making remarks against Prophet Mohammed, the Mumbra Police Tuesday summoned now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 to record her statement in the case.

Several FIRs were lodged against Sharma after her remarks during a TV show. She has also been suspended from the BJP’s primary membership. Simultaneously, Delhi BJP expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal, who headed the party’s media unit in Delhi, for his inflammatory tweets about the Prophet.

The BJP’s move came after the governments of many Muslim countries slammed the remarks made by its leaders.

◾ In the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, the Punjab Police Tuesday said they have arrested at least eight people for providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters who killed the Punjabi singer on May 29.

“Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh alias Kekda of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh alias Manna of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot; Saraj Mintu of village Dode Kalsia, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu alias Pabbi of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of village Rewli in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana. The police have also identified four shooters involved in the crime,” added a spokesperson of the Punjab Police in a written statement.

◾ Any serving or retired Lt General, Air Marshal and Vice Admiral under the age of 62 years will be eligible for the post of Chief of Defence Staff, according to notifications brought out by the government.

The officers can be considered for the top post along with serving chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force, according to the amended rules which are aimed at widening the pool from which CDS can be appointed.

The post of Chief of Defence Staff has been lying vacant since the death of Gen Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash on December 8.

◾ The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said Tuesday it had seized Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins during its raids on the home of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his alleged associates as part of a money laundering probe against him.

Jain is in ED custody till June 9. The ED statement did not say whose premises the money and gold coins were recovered from.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has stood behind Jain since the case was filed, tweeted on Tuesday afternoon: “The Prime Minister is harassing the Aam Aadmi Party – especially the governments of Delhi and Punjab. Lies upon lies are being propagated. You have all the agencies under your control, but God is with us.”

Political Pulse

◾ The game of one-upmanship, marked with posturings and counter-posturings, between the two ruling alliance partners in Bihar, the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and its senior partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has continued unabated on various issues.

The latest instance of the JD(U) and the BJP being at odds with each other is over the population control policy.

Following Bihar BJP minister Neeraj Singh Bablu’s recent remark that there was “an urgent need of population control policy besides just having caste census”, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar disapproved of his idea, while adding that everyone was entitled to their own opinion. Read on for more on what is brewing in Bihar.

◾ On Monday, as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led a massive road show in Mehsana in north Gujarat, he promised to “uproot” the BJP that has been in power in Gujarat for three decades. While largely sparing Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Kejriwal focused his attacks on BJP Gujarat president C R Paatil, accusing him of running a dummy government. Kejriwal’s attempt to show CM Patel as being remote-controlled by a ‘more powerful’ C R Paatil was not lost on many. Here is why Kejriwal went after Patil.

Express Explained

◾ The BJP recently axed two of its leaders for their remarks against Prophet Mohammed following outrage in the Gulf countries. India has enjoyed centuries of good relations with countries like Iran, while smaller gas-rich nation Qatar is one of India’s closest allies in the region. India shares good relations with most of the countries in the Gulf. From energy needs, trade, and remittances from NRIs working there, here are the reasons why the Gulf matters to India.

◾ At an event to mark World Environment Day recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about India’s consistent efforts to combat climate change. During his speech, he also mentioned India’s efforts to create ‘green jobs’. So what are these ‘green jobs?’