Row over Rath Yatra abroad: After Puri royal’s latest salvo, ISKCON ‘bows out of discussion’

According to tradition, the annual Rath Yatra is held on the second day of the Odia month of Ashadha Shukla Tithi (bright fortnight). (File Photo)

Days after Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee chairman and head of Puri’s erstwhile royal family, Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, called plans for Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra abroad “untimely”, ISKCON, which has planned these yatras, said it was “bowing out of this discussion”.

Responding to Deb’s letter to him, Madhusevita Dasa, chairperson of ISKCON’s Governing Body Commission at Mayapur in West Bengal, said, “There is no more to add, and therefore we respectfully bow out of this discussion once and for all.” Dasa conveyed this in a mail sent to Deb.

On July 4, Deb said that celebrations of the Snana Yatra and Ratha Yatra, in “contravention of holy scriptures and well-established tradition”, were hurting the religious sentiments of countless devotees around the world.