Row over Rajya Sabha marshals’ new uniform

Marshals in the Rajya Sabha appeared on Monday in a dark military style uniform and peaked cap. In the Lok Sabha, marshals continued in their old uniform.

While the uniform change in the Upper House — said to be the first in five decades — was apparently because the marshals wanted a modern look, the new uniform caused outrage because of its resemblance to that of Army officials.

Former Chief of Army Staff General Ved Prakash Malik tweeted: “Copying and wearing of military uniforms by non military personnel is illegal and a security hazard. I hope @VPSecretariat, @RajyaSabha & @rajnathsingh ji will take early action.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said: “This is illegal. Wearing of such uniform by non-military people is a security hazard…”

Despite repeated attempts, Rajya Sabha Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma was not available for comment.

According to Rajya Sabha sources, the marshals had requested for a change in attire which is user-friendly and looks modern. Senior officers of the secretariat held discussions before designing the new outfit. The designing, sources said, was done in-house.