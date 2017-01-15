Row over Narendra Modi image in KVIC calender baseless: Hindu Mahasabha leader

Mahatma Gandhi’s image being replaced with that of the Prime Minister in the KVIC’s calendar and diary created a stir. Mahatma Gandhi’s image being replaced with that of the Prime Minister in the KVIC’s calendar and diary created a stir.

A Hindu Mahasabha leader on Saturday termed as baseless the row over Mahatma Gandhi’s image being replaced with that of the Prime Minister in the KVIC’s calendar and diary and urged the Centre to remove Mahatma Gandhi’s photograph from currency notes. Hindu Mahasabha Meerut Mahanagar president Bharat Rajput said the row over Gandhi’s image being replaced with that of PM Narendra Modi in the calendar and diary of KVIC is baseless.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Addressing a members’ conference, he said by removing the picture of Mahatma Gandhi this was the “first good work” done by governments in last 70 years. Rajput demanded that Mahatma’s photos should be removed from Indian currency notes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App