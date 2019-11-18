Row over land compensation: Farmers protest in Unnao, 5 held for arson

The protest by farmers seeking better compensation for their land in Kanwapur village in UP’s Unnao district continued Sunday, with the protesters allegedly setting fire to a hot mixer plant and a stockpile of plastic pipes of Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA). A total of 1,141 acres has been acquired in the area and a residential Trans Ganga City Project is planned there.

“We are holding a meeting with farmers and trying to convince them. We suspect some miscreants are trying to mislead them for vested interests. They resorted to arson,” Additional DM Rakesh Kumar said.

The work on the residential project began in 2015 and was stopped in 2017 due to protests by farmers who demanded better compensation for their land. Sources said that after UPSIDA stopped work, villagers had resumed farming in their acquired land.

On Saturday, UPSIDA officials, accompanied by police force, reached Kanwapur to resume work. Soon, the farmers started protesting in demand of more compensation. They gheraoed the officials and an altercation followed. It has been alleged that when officials of district administration and police reached the spot to convince the farmers, a policeman hit a youth and the protest turned violent.

“They (farmers) started throwing stones at UPSIDA officials and policemen. They damaged government vehicles. The situation came under control when additional personnel arrived and used force to disperse the crowd. Four policemen, including Addl SP Vinod Kumar Pandey and Circle Officer (City) Anjani Kumar Rai, and 12 farmers were injured in the clash,” a senior police officer said.

Police have lodged separate FIRs against 40 named and 400 unidentified persons on various charges, including rioting, deterring public servant from discharge of his duty and damaging public property at Gangaghat police station. “Five persons have been arrested so far,” said SHO, Gangaghat, Sateesh Kumar Gautam.

Force has been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident. “The situation is under control,” Addl SP Pandey said.

A UPSIDA official said the state government decided to acquire land in Unnao for a Special Economic Zone in 2002-03. “A total area of 1,141 acres spread across seven villages was identified. Initially, the matter was settled for Rs 1.5 lakh per bigha. In 2005, farmers protested after they came to know a leather industry was coming up on their land and demanded a hike in compensation. It was decided to raise the compensation to Rs 5.5 lakh per bigha and the government started acquiring land. In 2014, when the government announced Trans Gang City Project after cancelling the SEZ project, farmers again staged protests and the government gave Rs 7 lakh per bigha as ex-gratia,” said the UPSIDA official.

Reacting to the incident, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, “UP chief minister is making big speeches in Gorakhpur, but see the condition of his police… A person who grows grains for you is subjected to such cruelty.” BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla hit back. “Priyanka Vadra jee, you are not aware of the ground reality of Uttar Pradesh. Before doing politics on Twitter, find out about Unnao’s reality.”

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “Instead of getting adequate compensation, farmers are getting beaten up…Is this the definition of development in BJP’s ‘raaj’.”