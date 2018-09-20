Row over Kartarpur corridor: All you need to know

The Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan’s Narowal district is seen from the nearest town, Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, in India. (Express Photo/Jaipal Singh) The Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan’s Narowal district is seen from the nearest town, Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, in India. (Express Photo/Jaipal Singh)

A political row over the Kartarpur corridor has erupted after Navjot Singh Sidhu, a minister in the Congress-led Punjab government, claimed he was told by Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa that Islamabad would grant access to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, in 2019. Sidhu had crossed the border to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan last month, during which he was seen speaking with Bajwa before the two embraced.

Speaking to the media after the event, Sidhu said he attended the event as a friend, not a politician. “I was not expecting it, but Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa told me they had been considering to open Kartarpur corridor on the occasion of 550th birthday anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. I was surprised by his words and hugged him for that.”

“Gen Bajwa Sahab hugged me and said ‘We want peace’. So, let’s swim in a blue ocean and shun red ocean. It’s my dream,” he added.

What is the Kartarpur corridor?

There has been a long-standing demand to open a corridor from India to Pakistan to allow pilgrims to enter Pakistan and visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan’s Narowal district. The gurdwara is built at the resting place of Guru Nanak. He spent his last two decades here. Indians are not allowed the visit this shrine. The corridor would allow devotees to walk to the shrine and return in one day without a passport or visa.

The issue remains complex as the shrine is three kilometres from the India-Pakistan border.

What was the Centre’s reaction?

Sidhu met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Monday, in a bid to initiate talks between India and Pakistan regarding the Kartarpur corridor. After the meeting, Union Minister and Akali leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal claimed Sidhu was “reprimanded” for “messing up” the issue. Badal said Swaraj accused Sidhu of “misusing” the clearance he was granted to visit the neighbouring country.

“External Affairs Minister (Swaraj) reprimanded Sidhu for messing up Kartarpur Sahib corridor dialogue and misusing political clearance granted for private visit by hugging military chief responsible for killing our soldiers,” Badal claimed.

Sidhu, on the other hand, had said the meeting was “amicable”. He said, “My meeting with the Union Minister went on for 15 minutes during which I handed her a letter requesting her to send a formal request from the MEA to Government of Pakistan, requesting for an early agreement and opening of the corridor immediately after the current monsoon session.” He further claimed that the MEA was preparing to write a formal letter to Pakistan on the issue.

Meanwhile, addressing the press, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Sidhu has a lot of admirers… somebody of that stature going there and then hugging the chief of the army, an army about which in India we have very clear feelings, it certainly has an impact on soldiers… it demoralises the people. I wish Sidhu would have avoided it (hug).”

Has Pakistan reacted to the Kartarpur controversy?

Amid a row in India, the Pakistan foreign office Wednesday clarified that there has been no formal communication between India and Pakistan. Spokesperson Muhammad Faisal, however, added that Pakistan is open to talks on the issue.

A week earlier, he said in an earlier press conference that the country was waiting for confirmation from India to move forward on the issue. “We are ready for talks with India. We have also conveyed our position to the international community. It remains for India to respond,” Faisal was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sidhu an ‘anti-national’

Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan riled non-Congress parties. Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik had said the party strongly objects as his visit was at at time when the nation was paying tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “He even hugged Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the function. It is anti-national,” he added.

The spokesperson of Shiromani Akali Dal Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, meanwhile, said Sidhu’s conduct was unbecoming of a minister. “His public gestures have not only hurt martyrs’ families but also countrymen in general. Sidhu went ahead with the visit and violated all known protocols of not attending any celebratory function during official periods of mourning.”

The Punjab Congress, meanwhile, defended Sidhu saying one should acknowledge the sportsman spirit exhibited by him. “India has nothing to lose in Sidhu’s diplomatic act. Those who are creating a shindig at Sidhu attending the ceremony should realise that it was a sportsman inviting another. Sidhu has risen to the occasion, showed a large heart by accepting the invite. Now, the ball is in the court of Khan. It is to be seen whether Khan turns to be a true statesman or just ends up being a puppet in the hands of Pakistani Army,” PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar said.

