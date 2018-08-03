Follow Us:
Thursday, August 02, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
Row over ‘function’ at varsity: Haryana Congress chief, supporters held

Rewari SP Rajesh Duggal said the university administration had not given permission to hold a political function on campus.

Published: August 3, 2018 1:23:43 am
Ashok Tanwar in Rewari Thursday. (Express Photo)
Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashok Tanwar, along with some of his supporters, was arrested Thursday when he allegedly insisted on entering Indira Gandhi University at Meerpur, Rewari, in connection with a function.

Tanwar claimed that the party’s student wing, NSUI, had invited him to participate in a function to interact with them and teachers. However, he was not allowed to enter by the police. The group was taken to the local police station and released later.

However, Rewari SP Rajesh Duggal said the university administration had not given permission to hold a political function on campus. “They were arrested as a preventive measure.”

