Row over formalin-laced fish: Congress disrupts Goa Assembly proceedings for third straight day

For the third day in a row, the Goa Assembly was adjourned till 12:30 noon after the Congress refused to allow the House to function without the Speaker allowing a discussion on fish imports being contaminated with formalin.

Speaker Pramod Sawant refused to admit an adjournment motion moved by the Congress and asked its MLAs to allow the House to take up Question Hour instead. Goa state government has banned fish imports after complaints of formalin contamination.

Reading from his rulebook Sawant said, such adjournment motion cannot be allowed in the House during the time slotted for budget discussion.

“You have the same issue listed as a calling attention and you shall get the government’s reply when Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar addresses it. There will be ample opportunities but for now I cannot allow you to disrupt the functioning of the house.” The Speaker then motioned for the Question Hour to begin, though the Congress MLAs proceeded towards the Well, and stood in protest.

Speaker Sawant also cited a previous order by former Speaker Shivraj Patil from 1967 before dismissing the adjournment motion.

“You cannot pressurise me. I disallow it, I say it orally. I am not admitting it,” the Speaker repeatedly said even as the Congress MLAs led by the Leader of Opposition, Chandrakant Kavlekar, continued their protest.

“The rules you quote are scriptures made by the members of this same house. The house is supreme. You cannot use these rules to stop the voice of Goa. You must appreciate the view of the people, the sentiments of the people,” said Congress MLA Luizinho Faleiro.

Meanwhile, the Goa Government said it will use the ICAR-CIFT’s formaldehyde detection kit to check formalin in fish consignments entering into the state. It assured the public that only fish samples tested safe for consumption would be sold in markets.

