Row over caste panchayat leads to clash, 14 arrested

An altercation over a caste panchayat (meeting) called to decide a marital dispute led to a clash between two groups in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

While some 20 people were injured in the incident that took place at Srigonda town three days ago, 14 persons have been arrested so far, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sudarshan Munde.

Members of the Nandiwale-Tirmal community had called a caste panchayat on July 11 to decide a dispute between a couple, where the woman did not want to live with her husband and in-laws.

The community falls in the nomadic tribe category.

As the meeting began in the presence of 11 `panch’ (jury), a man identified as Anil Palve started shooting the proceedings through a mobile phone, Munde said.

Palve, a member of the same community, was opposed to holding of the caste panchayat, the officer said.

Some people attending the meeting objected to his shooting the proceedings, and it led to a clash.

The two groups attacked each other with swords, sticks, stones and bricks, in which 20 persons from both sides were injured.

Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, Munde said, adding that 14 persons from both groups were arrested on the charges of assault and attempt to murder under the IPC.

The two groups had had similar altercations in the past and lodged cases against each other, the officer said, adding that further probe was on.

