Row over bhojpuri songs at gym: 3 Jharkhand cops suspended over detention of man injured in clash

A dispute over the choice of songs played at a gym in Jharkhand’s Bokaro escalated into a clash between people of two communities earlier this month, and ended up in two men getting injured and one of them “being assaulted” in the lock-up.
Jharkhand police have suspended three personnel from the police station concerned for “negligence”. Two men have been arrested so far. The series of events began on May 1 when Harsh Pandey (19) was allegedly attacked by a group of youths while he was leaving a gym. Pandey released videos on social media, alleging that a day earlier, he had a verbal altercation with some gym members over songs played on the premises.
“The next day, when I was working out alone at the gym and was playing my songs, they came and stopped the music. Later, they called some people and attacked me,” he said, alleging a group of 8-10 people armed with knives and iron rods attacked him, robbed him of his gold chain, and attempted to kill him. On May 4, Arif Ansari (24), allegedly part of the group that attacked Pandey, was reportedly assaulted by the latter’s group.
Arif’s younger brother Sahid told The Indian Express that his sibling was attacked by 30-40 people. His family said tensions between the two groups had been brewing for a while over Bhojpuri songs allegedly being played at a gym. It was given a “religious angle”, which escalated into a “communal clash”.
Police told The Indian Express that after videos related to the incident went viral on social media on May 5, an inquiry was conducted by the Chas sub-divisional police officer. The inquiry report found that although Arif should have been immediately taken to the hospital, he was brought to the police station. The report said this action on the part of the police was not justified. Following the inquiry, Chira Chas police station in-charge, a sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector were suspended.
Three police personnel have been suspended and Pandey, who was on the run, was arrested along with another person Wednesday. Further probe is underway,” said Bokaro SP Nathu Singh Meena.
Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens.
Expertise & Background
Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities.
Academic Foundation
He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy.
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