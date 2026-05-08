Row over bhojpuri songs at gym: 3 Jharkhand cops suspended over detention of man injured in clash

Three police personnel have been suspended and Pandey, who was on the run, was arrested along with another person Wednesday. Further probe is underway,” said Bokaro SP Nathu Singh Meena.

A dispute over the choice of songs played at a gym in Jharkhand’s Bokaro escalated into a clash between people of two communities earlier this month, and ended up in two men getting injured and one of them “being assaulted” in the lock-up.

Jharkhand police have suspended three personnel from the police station concerned for “negligence”. Two men have been arrested so far. The series of events began on May 1 when Harsh Pandey (19) was allegedly attacked by a group of youths while he was leaving a gym. Pandey released videos on social media, alleging that a day earlier, he had a verbal altercation with some gym members over songs played on the premises.