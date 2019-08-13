Row over Amit Shah’s letter: BJP wants political solution on Darjeeling, not separate state, says Dilip Ghosh

Facing heat from the TMC over Union Home Minister Amit Shah using the word ‘Gorkhaland’, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday said his party is not in favour of a separate Gorkhaland state and wants a permanent political solution in the Darjeeling hills.

Speaking to reporters here, Ghosh said, “We have never said we want Gorkhaland. We want a permanent political solution to the problem in the Hills so that development can begin there. We have said this before and we are repeating it today as well,” Ghosh said, adding that the party won the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat “with a huge margin and under very tough circumstances” in the recent parliamentary elections. “We will work for the development of the people of the Hills.”

Shah’s letter to BJP MP from Darjeeling, Raju Bista, had kicked up a row over the use of the word “Gorkhaland”.

The use of the word ‘Gorkhaland’ by Shah invited criticism from the ruling Trinamool, which accused the Centre and the BJP of “plotting to divide West Bengal”.