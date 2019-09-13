Tejashwi Yadav takes on JD(U)-BJP: If Nitish is captain, is PM Modi coach?

Even as Bihar Deputy CM and BJP legislature party leader Sushil Kumar Modi sought to put to rest a row over the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the 2020 Assembly polls by calling him the “captain” of the ruling NDA, Leader of the Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would “play a role of coach” and if the Deputy CM had no faith in the PM’s leadership.

Tejashwi, who has returned from three months of political hibernation, also said the BJP should accept the dearth of talent and leadership in its ranks in Bihar.

Amidst statements and counters on Kumar’s leadership by BJP and JD (U) leaders and barbs by the RJD, Sushil Kumar had said on Wednesday that Nitish is the NDA captain and there was “no need to change him when he is hitting fours and sixes”.

The row was set off by BJP MLC and former Union minister Sanjay Paswan, who said Nitish should “move to the Centre” and leave Bihar to the “BJP-JD (U) second-rung leadership”.

JD (U) chief spokesperson Sanjay Singh reacted to Tejashwi’s remarks saying, “Tejashwi should remember that it was Nitish Kumar’s leadership in 2015 polls that had revived the RJD’s fortunes, or else, it would have been stuck with 20-odd seats, as it did in 2010. Nitish Kumar is a matter of Hobson’s choice for Bihar”.