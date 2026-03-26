Row over EC letter with BJP seal: AI video of PM, Chief Election Commissioner leads to police case in Kerala

The cyber wing of the Kerala Police on Thursday registered a case after an AI-generated video depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was posted on the social media platform X under the handle of one Laxmi N Raju.

With Kerala going to the polls on April 9, police alleged that the post was misleading and had the potential to “adversely impact the conduct of free and fair elections”.

The video pertains to the controversy over the now-retracted ECI letter, which bore the seal of the Kerala BJP and was forwarded to all political parties in the state earlier this month. The ECI had clarified that it was a clerical mistake. An officer was placed under suspension in this regard.