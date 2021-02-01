Row erupts after Assembly Speaker ‘spotted’ in video, photos of BJP meet

A controversy erupted over Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi’s alleged presence at the BJP parliamentary board meeting Monday with state Congress president Amit Chavda questioning the appropriateness of the former attending a political party’s meet.

Meeting of Gujarat BJP’s parliamentary board began Monday at the official residence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to finalise the selection of party candidates for the upcoming local body elections. Party’s media convener Yagnesh Dave had released a video and photographs of the meeting to media persons while informing the commencement of the three-day party exercise.

Trivedi, the Congress said, was seen in the video and in the pictures seated next to BJP MLA and state minister Yogesh Patel.

Sharing the video from his Twitter account, Chavda wrote in Gujarati, “As Assembly Speaker in Gujarat, there is a tradition of functioning honourably, impartially and above political party or political benefit. How much of it is appropriate that Shree Rajendra Trivedi remains present in BJP parliamentary meeting?”

Chavda also asked: “Will the management of next session of Assembly be done impartially after getting political benefit?”

When contacted, BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas said, “I do not know how the pictures got released. But many visitors had come to meet the CM before the (parliamentary board) meeting commenced. Rajendra Trivedi was also among them. If you see the pictures, there are many who are not the members of the parliamentary board. It is not the parliamentary board meeting. These (the pictures and video) are before the meeting commenced. Unfortunately, it has been released. It was not a part of the proceedings of the parliamentary board.”

Trivedi could not be reached for comments.

The Budget session of Gujarat Assembly is scheduled to begin from March 1.