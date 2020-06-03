Row at Goa airport as returnees from Dubai refuse to be quarantined

This was the first Vande Bharat flight to land in Goa. (File Photo/Representational) This was the first Vande Bharat flight to land in Goa. (File Photo/Representational)

Goa’s Dabolim airport witnessed unruly scenes late on Monday night when a section of 155 passengers back from Dubai on a Vande Bharat flight refused to go into mandatory institutional quarantine for “ 14 days.

This was the first Vande Bharat flight to land in Goa.

State Health Secretary Nila Mohanan called the episode “avoidable” and in violation of guidelines laid down by MHA, MEA and the Disaster Management Act protocol.

Most passengers on the flight were from Goa and a few from Maharashtra and Karnataka. The flight arrived post midnight, but the passengers remained at the airport for long, refusing to move to the quarantine facilities.

“A very unfortunate set of events happened at the Dabolim airport past midnight when the Vande Bharat flight from Dubai landed. It had passengers most of whom were from Goa, we had passengers from Maharashtra and Karnataka too… around 155 passengers in total,” Mohanan told reporters. “Now when these passengers reached Dabolim airport they immediately raised a hue and cry that they will not go to paid institutional quarantine. They said they want to go to their homes,” she added.

“This created a very, very unpleasant situation at the airport… It is very regrettable that this kind of behaviour was exhibited by our brothers and sisters who came back from Dubai,” she said. The episode, she said, impacted the swab collection exercise and other protocols that were in place at the airport.

Mohanan pointed out that before boarding Vande Bharat flights, passengers sign a document in which they agree to go to paid institutional quarantine as per government guidelines.

“We were here to welcome and receive them but they went back on their commitment which they had duly signed and given at the time of boarding the flight. The reasons why we feel saddened by this is because there were pregnant ladies in that group, there were children in that group,” she added.

She pointed out that each passenger had chosen the quarantine facility of their liking and buses were arranged accordingly.

Later in the night, the passengers eventually agreed and were sent to the quarantine facilities.

