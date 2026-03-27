Routine appendix surgery turns fatal for teen, FIR filed after family accuses doctor of negligence

Police have registered a case after the family of a 16-year-old boy accused a doctor of negligence following the death of the boy, who had been taken to a private clinic in Jamshedpur on Thursday for an operation to remove his appendix.

According to the family, the boy was in good health, but his condition deteriorated soon after he was administered anaesthesia ahead of the surgery. He was later rushed to the district hospital from the private clinic by the doctor, but was declared dead on arrival, said his father, Mehmood.

Mehmood explained that his son had been complaining of stomach pains for a few days, due to which he was taken to a doctor, who advised an X-ray, and later a surgery to remove the appendix.