Route to tackle climate change is via climate justice: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the route to tackle climate change was through climate justice, and that India has shown the world that the pursuit of development and protecting the environment are not contrary to each other, and can be done simultaneously in a sustainable way.

He was addressing the 20th World Sustainable Development Summit organised by TERI.

“Two things will define how the journey of humanity will unfold in the times to come. First is the health of our people. Second is the health of our planet. Both are inter-linked. There are already many ongoing discussions on improving people’s health. We have gathered here to talk about the health of the planet. The scale of the challenge we face is widely known. But, conventional approaches cannot solve the problems we face. The need of the hour is to think out of the box, invest in our youngsters and work towards sustainable development,’’ the Prime Minister said. “The road to fighting climate change is through climate justice.”