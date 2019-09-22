Round 1 to CAPF officers in pay battle with IPS

In the long-drawn battle between IPS officers and officers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) over better pay to the latter, the Home Ministry has issued an order to directors-general (D-Gs) of the forces and asked them to not only form internal committees for grant of non-functional selection grade (NFSG) to CAPF officers but to also frame new recruitment rules.

The IPS, who hold all senior positions in forces such as CRPF, BSF, SSB, CISF and ITBP, are locked in a battle with cadre officers of these forces for grant of non-functional financial upgradation (NFFU) and NFSG. Both ensure enhanced pay for cadre officers.

The matter has been of concern to Home Minister Amit Shah, as the government has claimed grant of NFFU to forces among its achievements in 50 days and 100 days of the government.

Explained Bone of contention between IPS, CAPF While the Cabinet has cleared both NFFU and NFSG following the Supreme Court’s orders, the matter is stuck due to IPS officers’ opposition to framing of new recruitment rules, as it has the potential to impact their deputation in the forces. The CAPF cadre maintain that grant of NFFU and NFSG on old recruitment rules would deprive a large number of deserving officers the benefits that the apex court granted.

In a letter, dated September 17, by Police ll division of Home Ministry, the D-Gs have been asked to form internal committees for implementation of NFSG as directed by the Supreme Court and according to notifications made by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) from time to time.

More importantly, the letter states, “Proposals may also be sent for amending rules for incorporating appropriate provisions for grant of NFSG, which will fall due future.”

Sources said the mention of amending of rules had for the first time been mentioned in communication from the MHA to D-Gs of these forces. It indicates the MHA is open to amendments in recruitment rules for grant of NFSG, they said.

NFSG regulates enhanced pay for second-in-command officers of the forces but is granted to only 30 per cent of the total available senior positions. NFFU would be applicable to all.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had held a meeting with CAPF officers and assured them that he would look into their concerns. It also reported that the ministry was considering granting one-time exemption in recruitment rules for grant of NFFU.

Sources said the CRPF has already formed an internal committee of two IPS and two CAPF cadre officers to make proposals for officers eligible for NFSG. Their report would be sent to the screening committee headed by Bhalla, who will take the final decision.

The September 17 letter stated, “In a meeting held with Union Home Secretary, the DsG [commonly called D-Gs] of the force submitted that the cases regarding grant of NFSG to eligible officers can be considered by the Internal Committees in the CAPFs…. In light of above, the DsG of CAPFs are advised to place the case of eligible officers before the Internal Committees and send the recommendations for the approval of Appointing Authority. Further advised by DoP&T, all existing cases for grant of NFSG may be considered as per directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court in letter and spirit and as per instructions prescribed in DoP&T’s OM dated 06-06-2000.”