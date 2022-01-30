scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Rotate hologram statue of ‘iconic leaders’ at India Gate: Letter to President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on January 23 unveiled a hologram statue of Bose beneath the canopy at India Gate. A granite statue, once ready, will be installed at the same site soon, Modi had said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
January 30, 2022 5:44:19 am
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue, netaji statue at india gate, netaji birth anniversary, narendra Modi, indian expressPrime Minister Modi’s unveiled a hologram statue of the freedom fighter at the India Gate in New Delhi. (Photo: Videograb/Youtube @Narendra Modi)

A group of 136 academics, writers, lawyers and other professionals have written to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting that instead of installing a permanent statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate, a diverse mix of Independence movement leaders be represented through holograms on a rotational basis.

“Such a move would also promote greater unity and amity throughout India. People from across our diverse country would welcome this honour being conferred on iconic leaders (both women and men) from their states…We, as citizens, hope that the Government will seriously consider this suggestion…,” states the letter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on January 23 unveiled a hologram statue of Bose beneath the canopy at India Gate. A granite statue, once ready, will be installed at the same site soon, Modi had said.

