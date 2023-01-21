scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Roshni land: SC declines to stay J&K order on clearing encroachments

A bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar which declined to pass any order, however, orally asked the counsel appearing for the Union Territory to not demolish houses.

The J&K administration had on January 9 ordered removal of the encroachments from Roshni and Kahcharai land by January 31.
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s circular with regard to removal of all encroachments on Roshni and Kahcharai land.

“We are not passing any order today. You instruct them orally not to demolish any houses. But we will not grant a general stay…,” Justice Shah told the counsel for the petitioners who sought urgent stay on the circular.

The bench added that if it stays the circular that will benefit land grabber. The petitioners told the court that there were many tribals living on the land. The court, however, pointed out that the relief of stay cannot be granted.

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh had on October 9, 2020, declared the J&K State Land (Vesting of Occupants Ownership) Act-2001, also known as Roshni Act, “void ab initio’’ and ordered a CBI investigation into all instances of irregularities in transfer of state land to private individuals.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 01:04 IST
Best of Express
Must Read
Buzzing Now
Jan 20: Latest News
