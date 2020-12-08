Roshni Act: J&K High Court to hear review plea on December 16

The case was listed before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday adjourned to December 16 a review petition filed by the Union Territory administration, seeking modification of the court’s October 9 decision declaring J&K State Land (Vesting of Occupants Ownership) Act 2001 “void ab initio’’ and ordering a CBI investigation into all instances of irregularities in transfer of state lands to private individuals.

The case was listed before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal.

However, as the Chief Justice is demitting office on Tuesday, the bench did not take up the hearing and asked the bench secretary to convey the next date to all the parties. Earlier, the court declared invalid all transfers of land done even before the 2018 repeal of the Act by the then Governor Satya Pal Malik.

