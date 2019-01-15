Roshni Act: BJP seeks inquiry, says land must be vacated

The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir Monday asked the state administration to hold an inquiry to identify those who got hundreds of kanals of state land regularised in their favour under Roshni Act.

Alleging misuse of the Act so as to benefit politicians and affluent people who were in illegal occupation of government land, BJP’s state spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan said “repealing Roshni Act is not enough, but a thorough inquiry is must to expose the beneficiaries and taking back the land regularised in their favour.

People “should know as to which political party was in power in the state during the period and for whom Roshni Act was misused as a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General has also pointed out irregularities into its implementation benefitting politicians and affluent people”, he said.