Roshni Act ‘beneficiaries’ list: Former Home Secy’s father, ex-Cong MLA named in list

Former Union home secretary Anil Goswami’s father has now figured in the list of alleged beneficiaries of government land under the Roshni Act in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a new list published by the Union Territory administration, Ved Prakash of Gandhi Nagar is alleged to have benefitted with 16 kanals of land under the Act.

The administration has identified Ved Prakash as “Retd AG, Father of Sh. Anil Goswami (Retd IAS)”. Ved Prakash Goswami, who retired as accountant general in the erstwhile state, died in 2017.

Goswami retired prematurely in 2015 following a controversy surrounding interference in a CBI probe against Congress leader Matang Singh.

When contacted, Anil Goswami said, “I don’t know about this. My father has passed away.”

The list for Jammu also includes Dr Mustafa Kamal, brother of former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah. He is alleged to have encroached upon state land measuring 2 kanals in Sunjwan, Jammu.

Earlier, the UT administration had claimed that Farooq and his son Omar Abdullah had encroached upon 7 kanals of land in Sunjwan Jammu to build their residence. The party had denied the charges.

Former Congress MLA Mula Ram, his brother – “judge” Madan Lal – and Satish Sharma, son of former Congress MP Madan Lal Sharma, also figure in the new list.

According to the UT, Mula Ram, Madan Lal and their brothers Rattan Lal and Bodh Raj are occupants of 12 kanal state land at Gho Manashan village, in Marh tehsil of Jammu district. Mula Ram is also stated to be in possession of another 3 kanal and 3 marla state land in the same village.

Satish Sharma is stated to be in possession of 60 kanal of state land at Lalyal village, also in Marh tehsil. However, Sharma did not avail benefit of the scheme under Roshni Act, which provided for transfer of ownership of state land being used for agriculture purposes to its occupants at the rate of Rs 100 per kanal.

Sharma is contesting the DDC polls as an Independent candidate from Bhalwal constituency, which goes to the polls on Tuesday.

Also named in the new list is Mohd Hussain, a property dealer who the administration has identified as relative of politician Hussain Ali Wafa. Last month, Wafa had resigned from PDP after Mehbooba Mufti’s controversial statement of not holding the Tricolor until Article 370 was restored.

The list mentions serving J&K Police officer SSP Mubashir Latifi for allegedly encroaching 1 kanal land in Sidhra, Jammu. Latifi had earlier been booked by the J&K Vigilance Organisation (now Anti-Corruption Bureau) in 2016 for alleged land grab.

Some other key mentions in the new lists are of former MLC and PDP leader Nizamuddin Khatana, retired DIG Khalid Durani, retired forest officer Sultan Ali, retired DFO Qumar Ali and Lambardar Jamat Ali have also figured in the list of land encroachers in Jammu.

Mula Ram said he and his brothers had inherited land from their ancestors who were cultivating it since generations.

Sharma said he had purchased 32 kanal for Rs 8 lakh from a person whose family had been cultivating it for past 60 years and the “khasra girdawaris” were also entered in his (seller’s) name in revenue records.

“After purchasing the land, I got those khasra girdawaris entered in my name, but when I came to know that this was state land, I got those girdawaris cancelled on my own six years ago and left my possession over it,’’ he said.

