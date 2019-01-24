Rose Valley scam: ‘Chokher Bali’ producer Shrikant Mohta arrested

Toggle Menu
According to sources within the CBI, Mohta's company was paid Rs 25 crore by jailed Rose Valley chief Gautam Kundu to produce 17 films.

Rose Valley scam: Producer Shrikant Mohta, known for Chokher Bali, arrested
Shrikant Mohta is the founder-director of SVF Entertainment Pvt Ltd, one of the largest media and entertainment production companies in eastern India. (Picture Source/Facebook)

Noted Bengali film producer Shrikant Mohta was on Thursday arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Kolkata in connection with the multi-crore Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Mohta was initially detained and escorted to the CBI office in Kolkata’s CGO Complex for the interrogation and was subsequently arrested.

Mohta is the founder-director of SVF Entertainment Pvt Ltd, one of the largest media and entertainment production companies in eastern India. SVF is known for producing more than 120 films, including the National Award-winning films such as Memories in March, Chokher Bali, and Raincoat. READ IN BANGLA

CBI investigators arrived at the SVF office on the 17th floor of Acropolis Mall, where SVF staff prevented them from entering on the grounds that they were not accompanied by local police. Eventually, officers from Kasba police station arrived at the scene and the team entered the office.

This is not Mohta’s first brush with the CBI. Ever since the name of his production house surfaced in the Rose Valley investigation, the CBI has issued summons in his name on multiple occasions, to which he did not respond.

