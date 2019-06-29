‘Root cause of J&K’s present problem was PDP-BJP tie-up’

Opposing the statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha for an extension of President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday said that an elected government in the state was in the interest of the nation and will help the Centre in its fight against terror.

Tewari said, “The challenge from our western neighbour (Pakistan) is not going to end; it is a long battle….There would be a need for a consensus……The states where this battle has to be fought, it may be Jammu and Kashmir or any other state of India, it is essential to keep the people of those areas with us.”

He said that an “elected government in Jammu and Kashmir… will help the Centre in its fight against terrorism there.”

Tewari maintained that it was “not in the interest of people in the state and the country” that Jammu and Kashmir remained under President’s rule. “The root cause” of the present problem in the state was the PDP-BJP coalition, he said. “Unfortunately, it was an alliance of ideologically incompatible people,” the Congress MP said, adding that the sense of alienation among the people of Jammu and Kashmir had increased under the BJP regime.

Tewari asked, “If elections to the Lok Sabha can be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere, why can’t Vidhan Sabha elections be held alongside?” Addressing Home Minister Amit Shah, he said, “If you pursue an enlightened policy on Jammu and Kashmir, our party will certainly support you.”

On the question of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, Tewari said the Congress was not against the spirit of the Bill, but said that it was for the state Assembly to pass this legislation.

Other opposition leaders also expressed their opposition to the extension of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir. Revolutionary Socialist Party member N K Premachandran said, “Why is there a delay in holding Assembly elections… If you can have the Parliamentary election in a smooth and peaceful way, what obstructs the Election Commission from holding the elections to the state (Assembly)?”