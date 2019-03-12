For Roosevelt House, blue is the warmest colour

With a growing Indo-US strategic partnership, the US ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster, has a hectic diplomatic calendar through the year. But, after a year into his tenure, the US envoy — a connoisseur of art — is strengthening the relationship between the two countries through art.

By recreating the blue Indian murals in the dining room of the majestic Roosevelt House — the official residence of the US ambassador to India — he is set to open the ‘Blue Room’ on March 13. “The name Blue Room is also a fusion of the United States and India,” Juster told The Indian Express, in an exclusive preview ahead of the opening.

As a visitor to India in 2001, Juster went back with fond memories of Roosevelt House. “What I enjoy about Roosevelt House is that it was designed by a renowned architect, Edward Durell Stone, and that he sought to combine modern American architecture with some of the traditional elements of Indian architecture that he had seen throughout the country,” says Juster. He adds, “That’s why you will see that the grill

work on the outside of the building has a very Indian flavour, and some of the interior spaces have a modern American sense to them. Frank Lloyd Wright referred to our chancery and Roosevelt House as among the top buildings of the last 100 years when he saw them.”

Not many know that when First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, wife of US President John F Kennedy, visited New Delhi in 1962, she was so taken by Stone’s work throughout the embassy complex that she chose him to design the Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington DC — which looks similar in design and architecture.

What also left an impression on him was the ‘Mughal Room’, where American artist Karen Lukas had painted the white walls with traditional Mughal motifs in blue. “I recalled seeing these beautiful murals on the walls in the dining room as well as the open grill work between the main hall and the dining room,” he shares.

When Juster returned to India in November 2017 as the US envoy, the murals were absent. At first, Juster attempted to restore the paintings by removing the plaster but when that did not seem possible, he reached out to Lukas through Frank Wisner, former US ambassador to India during whose tenure the murals were originally painted in 1995. “She was surprised and disappointed to hear that the murals were no longer on the walls, but was also thrilled that I was interested in recreating them,” says Juster, who started thinking about restoring them in December 2017.

The process of fundraising was initiated and all options were carefully evaluated over the next few months. Lukas had destroyed the original stencils, and the choices ranged from opting between hand-painting and graphic printing to whether the original murals would be replicated or new elements would be introduced.

On March 13, Juster will host a grand reception to introduce India’s diplomatic and strategic community to his ‘Blue Room’. Welcoming them will be walls adorning canvases painted in intricate patterns in ink blue, and decorative floral motifs that are classic elements in Mughal art and architecture.

Lukas recalls how the initial design was a result of discussions with Christine Wisner, wife of Frank Wisner, and how both were drawn to ornamental architecture the two had noticed across Rajasthan. Wisner referred to numerous photographs, including floral motifs on textiles.

Adorning the main hall, meanwhile, are photographs through which Juster notes, he has “tried to represent the history of the US-India relationship with photographs from different points in our partnership”. If in a 1959 photograph US President Dwight D Eisenhower and Indian President Rajendra Prasad are seen in a horse carriage, a 1978 photograph has President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalyn Carter with the granddaughter of Indian President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy. A 1987 photograph has Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and President Ronald Reagan at the White House, and from more recently, we see Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Donald J Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House in 2017.

Representing American art are works sourced through the State Department’s Art in Embassies programme that allows American ambassadors to loan works from American artists to display at his residence. “I wanted to focus on landscape paintings of different parts of America by artists working in different styles,” says Juster, as he points towards the work of one of the most prominent artists from the collection — Wolf Kahn, known for his vivid landscapes. If the 2004 oil Barn in Winter has a cottage perched in a bright yellow field, in Black Near the Horizon the fields are more distant and the sky greyer. In Santa Barbara-based artist Phoebe Brunner’s work, we see the Californian landscape. Debbie Abshear — known for painting plein air (open air) landscapes — paints the Californian coastline in Sonoma Coast, and another watercolour, Lake Ripples, inspired by Madrona Marsh near her home.

The careful selection perhaps is also a reflection of Juster’s aesthetic sense. Son of an architect, he has also been following his father’s sojourn to India in 1966, when he travelled back with photographs from across India, including Kolkata, Chandigarh and Delhi. Juster visited the same locations and his photographs were juxtaposed with his father’s in an exhibition in November 2018. “My father, being an architect, liked to take photographs of buildings. I enjoy buildings as well, but am also fascinated by the people I see throughout India. There is no better place than India to take portraits of people. So we did some comparison photographs, 52 years apart, of various buildings in India, but also added some of my photographs of the people of India,” says Juster.

Back home, his New York apartment is adorned with memorabilia and art that he has purchased from across the world, including Ukraine, Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, Morocco, Turkey and Jordon. “I enjoy buying things that remind me of where I have been,” says Juster. In India, his first purchase is a Shampa Das canvas in muted pink. “The semi-abstract work is a nice fusion of Buddhism and Hinduism, and has a serene quality to it,” notes the ambassador.

Over the years, Roosevelt House has acquired an added dimension — as a repository of American art. And each ambassadorial family also brings along its own private collection of mementos from all over the world, giving art in Roosevelt House an international flavour. And, the Justers, are doing just that and more with the ‘Blue Room’.