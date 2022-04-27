Roorkee mahapanchayat: Organiser seer under house arrest, heavy police presence in village

One of the organisers of the mahapanchayat to discuss the recent violence and stone-pelting in the Dada Jalalpur village of the Haridwar district in Uttarakhand, Swami Anand Swaroop, was Wednesday placed under house arrest and a large number of police personnel was deployed in the area, officials said.

The Haridwar district administration has also clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in a 5 km area of the village and confirmed that no permission has been granted for the mahapanchayat after the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Uttarakhand chief secretary to place on record the state’s position that there will not be any “untoward situation” or “unacceptable statements”.

Talking to The Indian Express, Haridwar additional district magistrate (ADM) B L Shah said that everything is under control and no mahapanchayat has been allowed in the village. “Adequate police force is deployed in the village and Section 144 is already imposed. Around five to six people have been taken into preventive custody and some have been stopped from coming to the village,” added Shah.

On the night of April 16, communal violence took place in the Dada Jalalpur village during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Several people were injured and at least four vehicles were set on fire during the violence. So far 14 people, all belonging to the minority community, have been arrested in connection with the violence so far.

Swaroop, the Haridwar-based Hindu seer and one of the organisers of Wednesday’s event, was put under house arrest at an ashram owned by Dineshanand Maharaj in Roorkee. Swaroop had said earlier that the mahapanchayat has been announced to discuss the police action and their failure to arrest the main culprits.

“I have arrived in Roorkee, but the heavy police force is deployed outside the ashram and the way from here to there (Dada Jalalpur) is turned into a chhavani (a military cantonment). I don’t know why the police and administration are so scared of us and why they are scared of Hindus… We never got involved in violence, we never spread terrorism. However, we will respond to everyone in their own language,” said Swaroop in a video statement on Wednesday.

“How long they will stop us? How long they will pressurise us? One day this volcano will erupt, and when that happens it will engulf everyone. I appeal to all my well-wishers and members of the Kali Sena to maintain peace and conduct meetings wherever they are. Do not struggle with the police, and if they want to arrest you, give your arrest,” he added.

Amid the heavy deployment of the police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), the situation in the village was normal and all schools and shops in the area remained open. Police teams were combing the area and check posts were established at every entrance and exit. No outsider was allowed to enter the village without proper identification. At least four drones were also deployed to keep a watch.