Roorkee: Eight college employees arrested for assaulting African student

Eight people, including security guards and other staff members of Roorkee Institute of Technology (RIT) in Roorkee, in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district, were Thursday arrested for allegedly assaulting an African student, following an argument over his “attempts to sneak out of the hostel”.

A college spokesperson said that two African students — both students of engineering — had been rusticated about a week ago for violating movement rules laid down in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“One student had gone to Delhi after rustication. The other stayed on in the hostel. He, along with some other students, would violate hostel rules and scale the boundaries of the premises to go out. On Thursday, when he was trying to jump over the wall, he had an argument with security guards. This escalated into a clash. The matter is under investigation and the police have been informed.”

Bhagwanpur police Station Officer Sanjeev Thapaliyal said, “Eight persons, including security guards and other administrative staff, have been booked and arrested on charge of assault.”

