Roorkee church attack: DGP assures action; no arrests yet

Roorkee church attack, Haridwar police, Roorkee news, Indian express news have lodged an FIR after more than 200 people allegedly barged into a church in Roorkee area of the district, vandalised the premises and attacked people assembled there for prayers on Sunday.

The state government has authorised district magistrates of all 13 districts to use the stringent National Security Act for the next three months, citing incidents of violence in some districts, PTI reported.

DGP Ashok Kumar said an FIR has been lodged and action will be taken in the matter as per law.

Haridwar SP (Rural) Pramendra Singh Dobal said a few people sustained injuries in the incident, one of whom has been admitted in a Dehradun hospital.

He said investigation has begun but no arrest was made until Monday evening.

According to Prio Sadhna, the church pastor’s wife, on whose complaint the FIR was registered, the accused belonged to Hindutva outfits.

About allegations of involvement of Hindutva outfits, Dobal said, “That will be checked during investigation.”

The case has been registered at Roorkee Kotwali under IPC Sections 395 (dacoity), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult religion of any class), 296 (disturbing religious assembly), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 427 (mischief causing damage).

The FIR states that more than a dozen people had assembled in the House of Prayer church in Solanipuram, Roorkee, for morning prayers on Sunday when more than 200 men and women barged in, carrying iron rods. As per the complainant, the mob hurled abuses, vandalised the church, snatched valuables and mobile phones, assaulted the people gathered.

The complaint alleges that the accused fled with CCTV cameras and DVR.