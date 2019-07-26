Roller flour mills face wheat shortage as cheaper supply cut off from Uttar Pradesh

Just two months after Punjab harvested a bumper wheat crop, the roller flour millers of the state have been facing a shortage of wheat due to a drop in supply from Uttar Pradesh over the past two weeks.

Punjab is known as the food bowl of India and the highest contributor of wheat crop to the national pool.

According to the Punjab Mandi Board (PMB), Punjab millers themselves procure only 25-30 per cent of wheat from within the state. For the remaining 70-75 per cent, they are dependent on wheat from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and other states such as UP and Rajasthan, which supply cheaper wheat as compared to FCI rates.

The millers say that while FCI is also offering supply in a few districts of the state, what it is supplying is “lustre loss wheat” which is not fit for making ‘maida’. It can, however, be used to make ‘atta’, but the supply is not sufficient. “FCI is offering lustre loss wheat and that too in some districts. In Doaba we are not even getting FCI wheat,” said Naresh Ghai, president of the Punjab Roller Flour Mills Association, adding that wheat supply from UP has also stopped in the past couple of weeks because traders are getting good price in UP itself and its surroundings.

Riding on a bumper crop, Punjab had procured 130.15 lakh tonnes of wheat this season (April 1 to May 25), the highest in 20 years, surpassing targets set by the state and the central governments. A total of 130.15 lakh tonnes of wheat arrived in the state mandis. Of this, 128.50 lakh tonnes of wheat was procured by government agencies including FCI and 1.64 lakh tonnes by private players, according to data sourced from PMB. FCI supplies wheat through open tenders under its open market sales scheme.

Rain played a role

Due to heavy rain during wheat harvesting this year, loss of lustre of wheat kernel was reported from some districts including Bathinda, Ferozpur, Faridkot, Fazilka, Mukatsar and Hoshiarpur. This compromised the quality of the grain.

Punjab Roller Flour Mills Association president Ghai said that currently, FCI’s wheat rate is Rs 2,135 per quintal, while they were getting wheat from UP at the rate of Rs 1,950 to Rs 2,040 per quintal. “Now the rate in UP’s local market has also gone up at Rs 2,000 per quintal and traders are not interested in supplying to Punjab,” he added.

He further said that several mills across the state are already out of raw material (wheat) and the remaining mills will also be closed within a week’s time.

Punjab at present has 75-odd roller flour mills with a capacity to process some 6,400 tonnes of wheat daily, whereas they are said to be currently processing only 2,500-2,600 tonnes. “The business we are in is of only supplying atta (whole wheat flour), sooji (semolina) and maida (flour without bran used to make breads such as naan and paranthas) consumed within the state.”

“On one hand, the government is stressing on processing plants and as a large wheat producer, Punjab’s millers should also supply noodles, pasta, bread, buns, not just atta and maida to the rest of India,” said Ghai.

FCI says

FCI General Manager Arashdeep Singh Thind said, “This year, due to untimely rain, there was loss of lustre in the wheat grain across Punjab with higher percentage in some districts. Government agencies had procured that grain and now our priority is to supply it first as this grain is good for eating.”

He further said some millers had met them and sought wheat supply from August 15. “We are working on it, this is not an issue which cannot be sorted out,” he added.

Asked why mills were procuring wheat from UP despite Punjab having a bumper crop, he said that Punjab comes under the MSP regime and here, wheat is costlier than in UP.