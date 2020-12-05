Rollback farm laws in five days or will observe ‘chakka jam’: Truckers

Several Punjab villages have prepared tonnes of pinnis — a dessert made from desi ghee, wheat flour, jaggery and almonds and eaten in winters — to supply to the protesting farmers.

The All Punjab Truck Operators Union Friday announced an indefinite ‘chakka jam’ if the Centre failed to rollback the three agri laws within next five days or reach a solution as per the demands of the protesting farmers.

Happy Sandhu, union president, said Punjab is an agricultural state and the trucks operators here survive by transporting agricultural goods.

“If the government does not roll back the farm laws, then we will block all the links to Delhi,” he said, adding, around one lakh trucks ply in Punjab and majority of these are engaged in transporting grains during the procurement season.

Meanwhile, the Tut brothers — Ranjit, Paritam, Surjit, Amarjit, and Ranbir — have announced to supply three tonnes almonds to the farmers protesting at Delhi’s Tikri and Singhu borders. Ranbir Tut informed that already a container carrying almonds from the US has reached India and the supply has been started.

Tut Brothers are the biggest landholders amongst Punjabis across the world. They have almond orchards spread over 10,000 acres in the USA.

