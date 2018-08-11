Rohtak killing: Girl’s parents arrested, hired guns at large

Three armed assailants had shot dead the girl, Mamta from village Gaddi Kheri in Rohtak district, and sub-inspector Narender Kumar who was deployed in her security, in Rohtak on Wednesday. (Representational Image) Three armed assailants had shot dead the girl, Mamta from village Gaddi Kheri in Rohtak district, and sub-inspector Narender Kumar who was deployed in her security, in Rohtak on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

Two days after a girl and her police escort were shot dead in Rohtak an apparent case of honour killing, the police on Friday arrested four persons. According to the police, all four, the girl’s father Ramkesh, mother Sarita and foster parents Ramesh and Krishna, have been booked on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.

Her cousin Mohit had hired assailants from Uttar Pradesh because her family was unhappy with her decision to marry a dalit man, the police said.

Three armed assailants had shot dead the girl, Mamta from village Gaddi Kheri in Rohtak district, and sub-inspector Narender Kumar who was deployed in her security, in Rohtak on Wednesday afternoon when they were returning to Karnal’s Nari Niketan after a hearing in the Rohtak court.

In his preliminary interrogation, Mamta’s father Ramesh told the police he had done a recce of the court complex on July 25. Mohit and the assailants are still at large and a hunt is on, said a police officer.

