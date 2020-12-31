Rohtak: Couple shot on way to court for marriage; her father key suspect

Police officials at the scene of the double murder in Rohtak on Wednesday. (Express photo by Manoj Dhaka)

A man and a women who were on way to a court in Rohtak Wednesday to get married were shot dead in broad daylight in a suspected case of honour killing, police said.

The incident took place in front of Gate No. 1 of Maharashi Dayanand University when two persons, who had their faces covered with masks, opened fire at the 25-year-old man and the 27-year-old woman, police said. Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman’s father had opened fire at the duo killing them at the spot.

The parents of the man and the woman were to meet for working out some modalities for the court marriage. However, the woman’s family did not turn up, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajjan Singh said.

The two were supposed to join the families but were shot dead on way. The man’s brother who was accompanying him was seriously wounded, the DSP said.

“A case has been registered for murder and other relevant provisions of the law against some members of the woman’s family on the complaint given by the deceased man’s family,” the officer said, adding an investigation was on. — PTI Inputs