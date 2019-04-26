Toggle Menu
Rohit Shekhar Tiwari murder: Delhi court sends his wife Apoorva to 14-day judicial custody

The case had been transferred to the Crime Branch, which had arrested his wife Apoorva Shukla on charges of Tiwari's murder, citing a "turbulent and unhappy" marriage as the motive.

ND Tiwari with son Rohit Shekhar. (File Photo)

A Delhi court Friday sent Rohit Shekhar Tiwari’s wife Apoorva Shukla to 14-day judicial custody. She was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering him. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat sent Shukla (35) to jail after the police informed the court that her custodial interrogation was not required.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister ND Tiwari’s son Rohit Shekhar was found dead at his residence in Defence Colony on April 16 under mysterious circumstances. Although Shekhar’s demise was initially believed to be a case of natural death, the Delhi Police on April 19, registered a murder case against unknown persons after Rohit’s autopsy report revealed that the cause of his death was “unnatural” and lodged an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code.

The case was then transferred to the Crime Branch, which then arrested his wife Apoorva Shukla on charges of Tiwari’s murder, citing a “turbulent and unhappy” marriage as the motive.

After the arrest, additional CP (Crime) Rajiv Ranjan had said: “Apoorva has confessed. It was not planned but there was ample bitterness between the two. They were headed towards a divorce. From day one, they had a turbulent and unhappy marriage. That night, they fought over Rohit drinking with a female relative, and Apoorva strangled him.”

