Rohit Shekhar, son of late UP CM N D Tiwari, dies

The lawyer who went through an intensive legal battle to prove himself the son of Tiwari was brought dead at Max hospital in Saket, DCP South Vijay Kumar confirmed. 

ND Tiwari with son Rohit Shekhar. (File Photo)

Rohit Shekhar, son of late Uttarakhand chief minister N D Tiwari, died on Tuesday in New Delhi, police said. Shekhar, who went through an intensive legal battle to prove himself the son of Tiwari, was brought dead at Max hospital in Saket, DCP South Vijay Kumar confirmed.

However, the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. Shekhar was a resident of Defence Colony in Delhi.

After years of denial, Tiwari publicly accepted then 35-year-old Shekhar as his son in 2014. Shekhar had filed a paternity suit against Tiwari in Delhi High Court in September 2007. A DNA test ordered by the court has established Tiwari as Shekhar’s biological father.

On May 29, 2013, Tiwari had given his blood sample for a DNA test at his residence in Dehradun following a Supreme Court’s order after contesting against undergoing the test on several grounds repeatedly.

“What is important is that the Rohit Shekhar vs N D Tiwari case has set a precedent. It has told the patriarchs that you can’t just get away with anything. All I want to do now is to put this behind me, wake up fresh in the morning, do my pranayam and practise my music,” Shekhar had said after the acceptance.

(This is a developing copy, more details awaited)

