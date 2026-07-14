Amid US indictment, gangster Rohit Godara’s Bikaner home demolished by ‘unknown persons’

Before and after photos of gangster Rohit Godara's Bikaner residence, reportedly demolished by 'unknown persons'. (Source: Express Photo)

A “significant” portion of gangster Rohit Godara’s ancestral home in Bikaner’s Loonkaransar was demolished by “unknown persons”, Rajasthan Police said on Tuesday.

No one was present at the home when the incident took place overnight, they said.

Loonkaransar Circle Officer (CO) Ranveer Singh told The Indian Express on Tuesday, “We got information at the local police station at around 9 am today. The Station House Officer (SHO) himself went to the spot and, looking at the damage, it seemed that it had been carried out with a JCB machine. A significant portion has been damaged.”

He said that the local residents claimed they had no knowledge of how and when the action was carried out, because “the dhanis (hutments) are far away from each other”.