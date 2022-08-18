Rohingyas row: Tharoor slams govt over ‘confusion’, asks BJP not to ‘betray’ Indian civilization

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday attacked the Centre on the row over accommodation of Rohingyas here, saying this “confusion” in the government is a disgrace to a nation that has served on the executive committee of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
Hours after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that Rohingya refugees in the national capital will be shifted to flats for economically weaker section, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday had denied any such move and directed the Delhi government to ensure that “illegal foreigners” remain in detention centres pending their extradition.
Slamming the government, Tharoor said this “confusion” in the Union government is a disgrace to a nation that has served on the executive committee of the UN agency — UNHCR.
“We have a proud humanitarian tradition of welcoming & embracing refugees for millennia. BJP, please don’t betray Indian civilization,” he said in a tweet.
Subscriber Only Stories
Tharoor also shared a media report on the minister’s remarks and the government’s denial.
On Wednesday, Puri, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, had tweeted that India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country and all Rohingya refugees would be shifted to EWS flats in east Delhi’s Bakkarwala area. But in the evening, he shared the Home Ministry statement clarifying the issue of Rohingya illegal foreigners and said it “gives out the correct position”.
In the statement, the Home Ministry said, “With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that the MHA has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi.”
Gippy Grewal says he suggested re-dubbing Aamir Khan’s Punjabi dialogues in Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Makers agreed, but changes weren’t made’
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
Delhi HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain over rape complaint
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189
Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Giant sharks once roamed the seas, feasting on huge meals
Bayern and Dortmund already setting the pace in Bundesliga
Excess deaths in Gujarat double official Covid-19 mortality during first wave: Study
Tamil scholar, orator Nellai Kannan dies at 77
TRS MLC Kavitha, KCR’s secretary Sabharwal demand justice for Bilkis Bano
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka’s Mudhol hounds?
Mumbai: Central Railway announces mega block, here’s how it will affect services
Amitabh Bachchan is surprised to know people charge money for posting on social media, asks KBC 14 contestant, ‘Log iske bhi paise lete hain?’
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Agniveer recruitment rally from Oct 25 to Nov 11 in Haryana
Janmashtami 2022 Celebrations Live Updates: India gears up to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartite caste coalition