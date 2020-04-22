Rohingya Muslims sinned by attending Tabligh event: Uttarakhand MLA

The state has also identified 713 people who visited Nizamuddin Markaz, or arrived in Uttarakhand from other states for Tablighi Jamaat programmes from January 1 till date, and the police in each district has launched an exercise for their verification. The state has also identified 713 people who visited Nizamuddin Markaz, or arrived in Uttarakhand from other states for Tablighi Jamaat programmes from January 1 till date, and the police in each district has launched an exercise for their verification.

BJP MLA from Rudrapur Rajkumar Thukral on Tuesday triggered a controversy by alleging that Rohingya Muslims attended the March gathering of Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi and committed a sin by doing so.

He went on to call for shootout orders against those involved in attacks on medical and police staff deployed in COVID-19 outbreak management.

A video which surfaced on social media on Tuesday purportedly shows the MLA saying to a gathering of people, “50,000 Rohingya Muslims who were deported from Myanmar had been given refuge in our country because of some so-called leaders. Now, those Rohingya Muslims attended Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, committed a crime and sin that is unforgivable…”

“I have repeatedly demanded from the Indian government to issue shoot out order for those who are habitually hurling abuses at doctors, police, nurses and medical staff, harassing them, pelting stones and want to kill them, they should be booked under the National Security Act.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Thukral hit out further at Rohingya Muslims and called for their expulsion from the country.

The MLA added that the entire Muslim community was not same and went on to say that a few of them were trying to destroy the community.

